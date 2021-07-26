Long Covid has left me feeling 'so much older' than 23

A nurse in her early 20s who became unwell in November 2020 after testing positive for Covid has "never really recovered fully".

Heather Campbell said that eight months on she lacks energy; even going for a shower or walking around the supermarket is a huge task.

She told BBC Scotland: "I don't feel 23 anymore. I feel so much older - I am missing out on so much, especially with my friends. With restrictions easing they are starting to go back out - I can't go."