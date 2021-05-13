Protesters cheer as men released from immigration van
People who had surrounded an immigration van holding two men cheered when they were released by police.
The move followed a standoff between police officers and protesters in Kenmure Street on Glasgow's southside.
Early on Thursday people surrounded the Home Office vehicle believed to contain two immigrants who had been removed from their accommodation.
Hundreds gathered in the area, with one man crawling under the van to prevent it form moving.
