A woman who survived a fatal fire started by her boyfriend's brother has thanked a charity she says saved her life.

Rebecca Williams, known as Bex, was asleep in Cameron Logan's family home, in Milngavie, when his brother Blair set him alight in January 2017.

Cameron, 23, died in the blaze while Bex was left seriously injured from burns and smoke inhalation.

She turned to The Manda Centre charity during dark days in lockdown.