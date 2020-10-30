Black and Making History

Black History Month often focuses on the difficult truths of the past, but Glasgow-based collective Forij want to change that this year.

Throughout the month of October, Forij founders Mobolaji Agoro and Andre Muvuti have been creating a photo series celebrating some of the talented black people working in Scotland's creative industry.

By focusing on the positives of being black, they have created a series that is uplifting and that can be used to inspire the next generation.