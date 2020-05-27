Drone drops off island virus masks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone drops off Isle of Mull coronavirus masks
Trials of delivery by drone are taking place on the Isle of Mull on Scotland's west coast.
Masks and dummy cargo are being flown between Oban and the hospital on the island.
The project involves Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, drone delivery firm Skyports and Thales, with special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority.
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-52823590/drone-drops-off-isle-of-mull-coronavirus-masksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window