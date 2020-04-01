Second fire to hit Glasgow street in six months
Second fire to hit Glasgow street in six months

Firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that took hold in the top floor of a Glasgow tenement.

It is the second fire to hit the street within six months.

Smoke engulfed the roof of the building while crews blasted the flames from a height appliance.

