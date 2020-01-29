Rubbish tip workers: 'We found OAP's life savings'

Video

Recycling centre workers Tony Scanlon and Kenny McAdam spent two hours hunting through rubbish to find old gravy tins containing a pensioner's £20,000 life savings.

The cash was accidentally dumped at Dalmoak Recycling Centre in Dunbartonshire by the woman's family, who were clearing out her home.

Kenny said he and Tony did their "very best" to retrieve the money and "save the day for old pensioner".

Tony added the pensioner's relatives were delighted the substantial sum of money had been found.