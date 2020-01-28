Ferguslie Park: 'Things have changed dramatically'
Video

Ferguslie Park: 'Things have changed' in Scotland's most-deprived area

In 2016, Ferguslie Park in Paisley was named as the most deprived area in Scotland.

In the latest Scottish deprivation figures released today, the area ranked third.

Ferguslie Park has seen investment in recent years, with the local council providing £5m to help tackle poverty.

Members of the community told BBC Scotland's The Nine that "dramatic" progress has been made in the area.

