'With three jobs I wasn't a stereotyped drug user'

Annemarie Ward, from the Faces and Voices of Recovery charity, said she used drugs as a coping mechanism following childhood trauma.

She said this is often the case for other addicts - who can be left on medicinal treatments such as methadone for decades.

But Ms Ward said it was meeting other victims of trauma who had recovered that gave her the strength to let go of her dependence.

The charity has called on the Scottish government to invest more in recovery-focused treatments.