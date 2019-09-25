Media player
Ricksen fans pay tribute to 'one of the last hard men'
Rangers fans gathered outside Ibrox to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen, a player they dubbed "one of the last hard men".
The Dutch international died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.
The cortege will make its way to Ibrox Stadium, along Paisley Road West, where it will stop briefly outside the stadium front door.
25 Sep 2019
