Police probe 'inappropriate pupil restraint' at school
A school for children with additional needs is being investigated by police after footage emerged of staff using "inappropriate restraint techniques," the BBC has learned.
North Lanarkshire Council alerted police after discovering video evidence from Clydeview School in Motherwell.
The BBC understands a member of staff has been suspended over the footage.
It shows staff restraining a nine-year-old autistic boy. The investigation concerns a "small number" of pupils.
Parents of children at the school have been informed.
25 Mar 2019
