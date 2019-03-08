Media player
Hunterston B: Cracks appear in Ayrshire nuclear reactor
This is the first footage of cracks in a nuclear reactor at Hunterston B Power Station in Ayrshire.
The damage has appeared in the graphite bricks which make up the core of nuclear reactors.
About 370 hairline fractures have been discovered which equates to about one in every 10 bricks in the reactor core.
Owner EDF Energy says it does intends to seek permission from the Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR) to restart.
08 Mar 2019
