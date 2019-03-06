Fighting for my life now fighting for fun
Video

'Fighting for life, now fighting for fun'

Rhys was a born with six disabilities and a fighting spirit.

He's been boxing since he was 10, but as boxing isn't a disability sport he fights against able-bodied competitors.

He is thought to be the first competitive disabled boxer in the UK and certainly the youngest.

The 18-year-old from Greenock is one of the 12 finalists in the BBC Young Reporter Competition.

