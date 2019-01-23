Burst water main floods Bearsden homes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burst water main floods Bearsden homes

Scottish Water says it has restored supplies after a burst water main flooded properties.

The firm said repair work was ongoing to a 36in (91cm) trunk main that burst on McFarlane Road in Bearsden.

Some locals had complained that they had been left without tap water after supermarkets ran out of bottled water.

  • 23 Jan 2019