Burst water main floods Bearsden homes
Scottish Water says it has restored supplies after a burst water main flooded properties.
The firm said repair work was ongoing to a 36in (91cm) trunk main that burst on McFarlane Road in Bearsden.
Some locals had complained that they had been left without tap water after supermarkets ran out of bottled water.
23 Jan 2019
