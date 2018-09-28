Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I just fell in love with boxing'
A Scottish Muslim woman with sight difficulties tells how she stepped into the ring to start boxing.
Sannah Hussain came to the sport through a charity and her enthusiasm has grown to the point she is in training for her first fight.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window