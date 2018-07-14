Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon praises hate crime victim Blair Wilson
Nicola Sturgeon has praised a 21-year-old man for his response to suffering a violent homophobic attack.
Blair Wilson posted a defiant selfie on social media after being left with a black eye and blood running down his face.
The first minister, speaking at Pride Glasgow, said Blair showed the "principles and values" that should define the country.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-44835358/nicola-sturgeon-praises-hate-crime-victim-blair-wilsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window