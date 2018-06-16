Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aerial footage shows scale of the Glasgow School of Art fire
The size of the Glasgow School of Art fire can be seen in aerial footage released by Police Scotland.
The flames engulfed the famous Mackintosh building after it caught fire at about 23:20 on Friday.
-
16 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-44508664/aerial-footage-shows-scale-of-the-glasgow-school-of-art-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window