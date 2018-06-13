Media player
David Mundell says limited time for Brexit debate 'very regrettable'
Good Morning Scotland spoke to Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, after Scottish MPs were unable to make speeches before the vote on the devolution aspects of the Brexit Bill.
13 Jun 2018
