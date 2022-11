A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt said every day was a "fight to survive".

Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad.

The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware he had while working on a previous job in Qatar.

Mr Glendinning did not know he was on an Interpol wanted list until he was detained on 11 September.