The women's football team formerly known as Raith Rovers have played their first match since breaking away from the club after a rapist was signed.

The ladies team severed ties with the main club after David Goodwillie - who a judge ruled had raped a woman - was signed for the men's side last week.

The team are now playing under the name the McDermid Ladies. They are named after Val McDermid, the author who moved her sponsorship to the new team in protest.

At their debut match in Fife on Sunday afternoon, Ms McDermid said she was heartbroken by the decision to sign Goodwillie, and that she had shed many tears during the week. However, she said she had also been "uplifted and amazed" by the support for those who took a stand.

The author told BBC Scotland: "The club's position has been woeful, embarrassing, disgraceful."

She said while Goodwillie remained on Raith Rovers' payroll and the people who decided to sign him were still in charge she would not return to the club.