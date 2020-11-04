A Scottish engineer who faced a year in a Qatari jail over a drugs charge has been told he can fly home from Greece.

Conor Howard was detained at Corfu airport in August on his way to visit his parents in their holiday home.

He had been questioned and released in Qatar last October when authorities found a herb grinder in his luggage.

The 27-year-old, from Tranent, East Lothian, was granted bail by the Greek authorities and has now been cleared to return to Scotland.