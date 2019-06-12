Media player
Why has the UK been so wet?
Heavy rain has battered the UK from Wales to the south east of Scotland where amber warnings are in place.
The alert covers Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders from midnight until 15:00 on Thursday.
Police urged motorists to use extra caution in what could be "hazardous" conditions on the roads.
12 Jun 2019
