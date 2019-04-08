Media player
'My Mirryn has dementia, but she knows mummy'
A mother whose two-year-old daughter has childhood dementia said it was important for her find memories before time runs out.
Mirryn Cunningham has a chromosome disorder called Batten disease which has left her unable to eat by herself, walk or see properly.
Her mother Vicky, from Uphall, West Lothian, said: "We've been given the worst diagnosis you can have."
She told the BBC: "In my head, I am going, does she remember who I am? But she definitely knows mummy's voice - definitely."
08 Apr 2019
