'My Mirryn has dementia, but she knows mummy'

A mother whose two-year-old daughter has childhood dementia said it was important for her find memories before time runs out.

Mirryn Cunningham has a chromosome disorder called Batten disease which has left her unable to eat by herself, walk or see properly.

Her mother Vicky, from Uphall, West Lothian, said: "We've been given the worst diagnosis you can have."

She told the BBC: "In my head, I am going, does she remember who I am? But she definitely knows mummy's voice - definitely."