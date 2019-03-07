The mum collecting and donating nappies

Media player
The Edinburgh mum collecting and donating nappies
Toyin Ware, a mother from Edinburgh, has spend the last few years collecting spare nappies from donors over Facebook.
She donates them to families who need them most via foodbanks, shelters and charities.
In 2017 alone she collected over 23,000 nappies, success that prompted Fife women's shelter to ask for donations.
Toyin said: "I can't imagine if I wasn't able to afford nappies, that just breaks you as a mum because I can't provide for my child."
07 Mar 2019
