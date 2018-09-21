Media player
Paramedics called to 'chemical incident' at Scottish Gas building in Edinburgh
Paramedics have treated 13 people at the scene of a suspected chemical incident in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the Scottish Gas building, at Waterfront Avenue in the Granton area, at 17:15.
It is understood that of the 13 people treated for minor effects, three were taken to hospital for observation.
21 Sep 2018
