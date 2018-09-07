Media player
'Our NHS colleagues are here to help us'
A pilot scheme sees police station-based NHS staff help officers deal with the mental healthcare needs of those who end up in the cells.
Insp David Cameron, from Police Scotland's Criminal Justice Services, said: "We take into consideration peoples' welfare, peoples' healthcare - that's when we would bring in our NHS colleagues who are based with us.
"They are all trained to do mental health assessments and they have pathways to refer that person on to different mental health services."
07 Sep 2018
