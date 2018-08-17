Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian refugee stab victim 'lucky to be alive'
Syrian refugee Shabaz Ali was stabbed six times in an attack in an Edinburgh hostel.
His attacker, Sean Gorman has been detained for seven years and nine months for the racially aggravated murder bid.
Lawyer Aamer Anwar, accompanied by the victim's father Silvan Ali, gave the family's reaction to the sentence outside court.
He said his client was "lucky to be alive", and that it was likely he would never fully recover from the attack.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-45223530/syrian-refugee-stab-victim-lucky-to-be-aliveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window