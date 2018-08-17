Syrian refugee stab victim 'lucky to be alive'

Video

Syrian refugee Shabaz Ali was stabbed six times in an attack in an Edinburgh hostel.

His attacker, Sean Gorman has been detained for seven years and nine months for the racially aggravated murder bid.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, accompanied by the victim's father Silvan Ali, gave the family's reaction to the sentence outside court.

He said his client was "lucky to be alive", and that it was likely he would never fully recover from the attack.