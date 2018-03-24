Protest against US gun laws at London embassy

Media player
March For Our Lives: US gun law protest at London embassy
Several hundred protesters staged a rally outside the US embassy in London backing calls for tougher gun control.
The protest was one of more than 800 being staged across the world as part of the March For Our Lives campaign.
Jon Cornejo, from Amnesty International, said the protest was "the beginning of a wider movement" and "changing of the narrative".
Campaigners lay on the ground to stage a "die-in" in memory of all the victims killed in US school shootings.
24 Mar 2018
