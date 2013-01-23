Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caravan 'can't be towed away'
Edinburgh City Council has said it is powerless to penalise the owner of a caravan which has been parked on a yellow line for about four months.
It is parked in the city's Lower Gilmore Place, just metres from the city's traffic wardens' headquarters.
Morag Kinniburgh reports.
-
23 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window