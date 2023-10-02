The drugs being smuggled into Scotland's jails
The new governor of HMP Edinburgh has warned that prisoners taking synthetic drugs and new forms of "street" benzodiazepines are having "extremely aggressive and violent" reactions due to increased potency.
Fiona Cruickshanks said that drones were increasingly being used to bring drugs into prison.
BBC Scotland's social affairs correspondent Chris Clements was shown drugs that had been hidden inside protein shakes and razors when he visited the jail.