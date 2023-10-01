Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced £20m in funding over 10 years for 55 most "overlooked" towns in the UK.

Seven towns in Scotland are set to benefit. Clydebank, Coatbridge, Dumfries, Elgin, Greenock, Irvine and Kilmarnock have been named among the beneficiaries of the £1bn of funding direct from Westminster.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross denied the UK government was trying to by-pass Holyrood by directly awarding the money to local authorities.

He told The Sunday Show that councils were best placed to ensure the investment went where it was needed.