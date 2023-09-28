The parents of a Stirling mum have said the legal system failed to protect their daughter after she was murdered by the man she’d been dating for just eight weeks whilst he was out on bail.

Christopher McGowan was known to police and tried to attack Claire Inglis in the street two days before her death in November 2021.

In an interview with the BBC, Fiona and Ian Inglis discussed the emotional impact of their daughter’s death, saying it caused their lives to “implode”.

