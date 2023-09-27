For one day a year a tiny Scottish island is the centre of the world for stone skimmers.

The Hebridean isle of Easdale, a site of former slate quarries, has been hosting the World Stone Skimming Championships since 1983.

A flooded quarry is used as an arena and the person who can skim a stone the furthest distance before it sinks wins.

This year's championship was scooped by youngster Finn Dower, aged 16, from Perthshire.

Video by Chris MacLennan and Jose Silver