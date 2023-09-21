Volunteering to save lives in the Scottish mountains

Volunteers for the Glencoe Mountain Rescue team help save numerous lives every year.

Ewen Lawrie is a builder in his full-time job but he took the week off to help in the search for missing hillwalker Charlie Kelly, who was as last seen in Glen Coe more than two weeks ago.

Ewen said: "You can't get anything more rewarding than finding someone that's in a lot of pain or whatever and fixing that for them.

"It can be the worst day of their life ever and you can just make that right."

Mountain rescue groups say they have seen a significant jump in the number of callouts and rescues post pandemic.