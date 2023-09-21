Shoplifters caught on CCTV in Scottish Co-op stores

A Co-op boss has warned that stores are descending into "anarchy" as staff face a sharp rise in retail crime.

CCTV footage from Co-op stores in Scotland show shoplifters filling large bags with items from the shelves.

Co-op's operations director Kate Graham said the company was facing prolific shoplifting to order and a rise in armed robberies.

UK stores have seen a 35% increase in crime in the past year and more than 900 staff were physically assaulted.

The Scottish Grocers' Federation said a survey had found all of its members now experienced theft on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, the latest Scottish crime statistics revealed that shoplifting increased by 21% over the past year, although the figure is still lower than in 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

Ms Graham, who is responsible for all of the company's stores including 340 in Scotland, said the problem had "gone beyond" anything she had known in her 25-year career.