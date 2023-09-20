Kate Forbes, the former SNP leadership candidate, has spoken of the "extreme terror" she experienced while suffering postnatal depression.

The 33-year-old MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch was diagnosed with the illness after the birth of her daughter, Naomi, in August 2022.

She told the Press and Journal that the first weeks with a newborn were the most difficult of her life.

It came after an 18-hour labour which ended with a delivery by forceps.