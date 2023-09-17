School staff have been left with "no option" but to strike, a union leader has said.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said members had been waiting five months for a "reasonable" pay offer.

Ms Foyer said she understood parents' frustration at the strike action.

But she said the blame did not lie with the workers and compared the current situation to the NHS disputes and teacher strikes, which ministers settled earlier this year after making revised pay offers.