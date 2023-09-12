Jubilant Scotland fans celebrate England own goal

It was a night that began with crackling excitement as fans gathered to watch Scotland take on England in a historic football match, celebrating 150 years since the two sides first met.

Hopes for victory were high, with Steve Clarke's side having won their last five matches.

But as the score sat at 0-2, optimism could have been completely extinguished with the blow of the half-time whistle - that was, before an England own goal in the second half.

This is the moment fans celebrated in Glasgow's Committee Room No.9.