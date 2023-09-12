Scotland football fans have been gathering ahead of the friendly against England which marks the 150th anniversary of the sides' first meeting.

That game on 30 November 1872 ended up a 0-0 draw at Hamilton Crescent in the Partick area of Glasgow.

Since then, they have faced off in 115 official fixtures. The 116th will be the anniversary match at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Scotland men’s national side are on the brink of reaching Euro 2024 after winning all five qualifiers so far - and have risen 20 places to 30th in the world rankings under manager Steve Clarke.

We spoke to Tartan Army fans gathered at The Shed in Glasgow ahead of the match.

Video by Morgan Spence and Megan Bonar