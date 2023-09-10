Volunteers from across Scotland have been learning how to rescue stranded whales using inflatable models.

The training exercise, organised by British Divers Marine Life Rescue, took place in Largs. The models were rescued under simulated conditions where volunteers' skills were tested on several life-size inflatable models of pilot whales.

It follows an incident on the Isle of Lewis in July where an entire pod of 55 whales died after a mass stranding.

Volunteer Cristina McAvoy said: "I want to understand how all of the equipment works and to feel like the next call out is one I am ready for".