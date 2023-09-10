'Lateral flow tests for Covid should be made free again' - epidemiologist
With the new Covid variant on the rise, Prof Rowland Kao says the government should make lateral flow tests free again.
Speaking to the Sunday Show, the University of Edinburgh professor said: "I would like to see lateral flow tests become freely available again because a lot of the people who would be taking them, can't afford them."
For those not showing symptoms, lateral flow tests stopped being freely available in Scotland on 18 April 2022.