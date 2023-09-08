Judge hands down £6.7m fatal rail crash fine

A £6.7m fine has been imposed on Network Rail after it admitting a series of failings which led to a fatal train crash near Stonehaven.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed at Carmont after hitting a landslide following heavy rain.

Network Rail pleaded guilty to a number of maintenance and inspection failures before the crash in August 2020.

It also admitted failing to warn the driver that part of the track was unsafe or tell him to reduce his speed.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the crash.