A clock tower which stood in Stirling for 117 years has been controversially demolished by the local council over safety fears.

The Christie Clock was found to be unstable when it was inspected by structural engineers last week.

Stirling Council said it had attempted to steady the pillar but "due to the urgent nature of concerns" it had to be removed on Friday evening.

The clock was saved and officials said restoration work will now be looked at.

However, local people have criticised the council for removing the tower during the night and with no warning.