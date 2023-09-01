'Small number' of Scottish schools with problem concrete

The Scottish education secretary says only a "relatively small" number of Scottish schools are affected by problem concrete.

More than 100 schools in England have been told to close areas of their buildings that have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)

A total of 35 council-run schools in Scotland have been confirmed to contain the reinforced aerated concrete.

Jenny Gilruth said councils across Scotland were carrying out assessments, with all expected to report back by next week.

She added that the question of other parts of the public estate affected would be addressed "in the coming days".