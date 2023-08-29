Top climate scientist returns to hometown of Dundee

One of the world's most influential scientists has returned to his home city of Dundee for the first time since landing a new role with the UN.

Professor Jim Skea now chairs the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a role he said he is "humbled and deeply honoured" to have been selected for.

It's the job of IPCC to work with both scientists and governments to agree on the consensus behind climate science.

Prof Skea spent the day in Dundee with the BBC Scotland News' environment correspondent Kevin Keane.