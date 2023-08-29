Three young women - all raped by the same man – have waived their anonymity to campaign for better treatment for rape victims in the justice system.

Hannah McLaughlan, Jennifer McCann and Hannah Reid say they could not have survived the court process without the support of the friendship they built as victims of the same rapist.

Logan Doig, 23, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison, with a further three years extended sentence, at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

