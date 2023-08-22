Patrick Harvie verbally abused at campaign event

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick has warned of a rise in homophobia after being verbally abused while on the campaign trail.

During an interview with BBC Scotland News, a passer-by interrupted Mr Harvie's interview to urge voters not to back his party, and called him "deviant".

The MSP responded by calling the man a "bigot".

Mr Harvie said "toxic forces" had caused an increase in attacks on the LGBT+ community.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said the party would report the incident to Police Scotland.

Mr Harvie was speaking at his party's campaign launch for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.