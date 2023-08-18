Recreating the face of Bonnie Prince Charlie

A model of the face of Bonnie Prince Charlie had been created using hundreds of images taken from death masks.

A team at the University of Dundee's Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification used the masks to recreate the Scottish prince's looks.

After his death in 1788, a cast of the prince's face was taken, which was common for notable figures at the time.

This was painstakingly photographed and mapped along with software allowing the experts to "de-age" the prince to the year 1745, the time of the Jacobite rising.