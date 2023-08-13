A shortage of GPs in Scotland will lead to greater health inequalities, the BMA Scotland GP chair has warned.

Dr Andrew Buist told BBC Radio Scotland's The Sunday Show more GP practices will close, creating under doctored areas and greater health inequalities.

More than 850 GPs responded to the BMA Scotland GP wellbeing survey.

Three-quarters of GPs who replied said the past year had made them more likely to leave the profession altogether.

The results showed just 5% believed their practice was in a sustainable position, with almost a third (30%) saying it was in a precarious position.