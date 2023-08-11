MP Angus MacNeil expelled by SNP after chief whip row

MP Angus MacNeil has been expelled from the SNP after he was suspended from its Westminster group last month.

The Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) MP had been suspended after reportedly clashing with party chief whip Brendan O'Hara.

The SNP conduct committee met on Thursday after he refused to rejoin the group at the end of his suspension.

The party confirmed that Mr MacNeil was expelled after a breach of its code of conduct.

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, Mr MacNeil reiterated that he had not left the SNP and that he had been expelled in an "ad hoc" manner by a committee on Thursday night.